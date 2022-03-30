Advertisement

35 people affected in string of storage unit burglaries in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:08 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:20 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, 11 News received more information in a series of burglaries in Colorado Springs.

Shelby McMiller and Luke Tsalikis were arrested recently in connection to the burglaries. 11 News received court documents that state there are at least 35 victims in this case. Police add that nine locations in Colorado Springs were targeted in the burglaries. Most of these are storage units.

The court papers accuse McMiller and Tsalakis of stealing items such as vehicles, construction equipment, jewelry and credit cards. Police said that they were arrested while allegedly unloading stolen goods from the back of a stolen pickup truck into a storage unit they were renting.

One victim in the case, Linda Mitchell, said she got a call from police months after her unit was burglarized. She said her things were stolen in December, but she got a call early in February. She also said the things stolen are irreplaceable.

“I had things from my grandmother that she had given me on my 13th birthday,” she said. “I lost her two days later.”

Mitchell also said she was upset that the company that owned the unit she was renting didn’t tell her about the incident sooner. Credit cards and a checkbook in her name were found in the allegedly stolen truck. The court papers say others might have ended up in a similar situation.

“There may be more possible victims of burglaries, as many people have not discovered their units have been broken into,” the arrest papers read in part.

McMiller and Tsalikis are both in jail and are expected in court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ransom did not return from a hike on Pikes Peak on March 29, 2022.
Missing hiker on Barr Trail found alive after spending 2 nights on Pikes Peak
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after shooting a Colorado Springs police officer
Suspect Jay Stump
Springs soldier accused in child sexual exploitation case
Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Student with a stolen gun taken into custody at a Colorado school, according to police
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

Deputies in Colorado helped rescue multiple dogs from a burning RV.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado deputy runs into burning RV to save dogs
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado deputy rescues dogs from a fire
** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, APRIL 25 ** A collection of Maine license plates are seen on display at...
Pueblo Police crack down on unregistered vehicles
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 31 de Marzo
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 31 de Marzo
WATCH: Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices