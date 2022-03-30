35 people affected in string of storage unit burglaries in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, 11 News received more information in a series of burglaries in Colorado Springs.

Shelby McMiller and Luke Tsalikis were arrested recently in connection to the burglaries. 11 News received court documents that state there are at least 35 victims in this case. Police add that nine locations in Colorado Springs were targeted in the burglaries. Most of these are storage units.

The court papers accuse McMiller and Tsalakis of stealing items such as vehicles, construction equipment, jewelry and credit cards. Police said that they were arrested while allegedly unloading stolen goods from the back of a stolen pickup truck into a storage unit they were renting.

One victim in the case, Linda Mitchell, said she got a call from police months after her unit was burglarized. She said her things were stolen in December, but she got a call early in February. She also said the things stolen are irreplaceable.

“I had things from my grandmother that she had given me on my 13th birthday,” she said. “I lost her two days later.”

Mitchell also said she was upset that the company that owned the unit she was renting didn’t tell her about the incident sooner. Credit cards and a checkbook in her name were found in the allegedly stolen truck. The court papers say others might have ended up in a similar situation.

“There may be more possible victims of burglaries, as many people have not discovered their units have been broken into,” the arrest papers read in part.

McMiller and Tsalikis are both in jail and are expected in court on Friday.

