Student with a stolen gun taken into custody at a Colorado school, according to police

Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Pueblo Police Department vehicle(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:53 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are reporting a student was taken into custody with a stolen gun this week.

The incident happened on Monday at the Roncalli STEM Academy in Pueblo. The school is off Northern Avenue on the southwest side of the city. Police say the identity of the student is not being released to the public because the student is a minor. 11 News has reached out to District 60 for comment, and we will update this story when we hear back.

Pueblo Police adds there wasn’t a threat made and this wasn’t the same student who reportedly brought a gun to the same school back in January.

