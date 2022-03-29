Advertisement

Pueblo County awards $6 million settlement to family of child who died in foster care

Pueblo County announced today that it will award the family of Aiden Seeley with a $6 million dollar settlement.
By Jack Heeke
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:52 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with Pueblo County announced on Monday that they will award the family of Aiden Seeley with a $6 million settlement.

Seeley died as a result of brain bleeding and spinal damage in 2020 while he was in foster care. The boy was just 15 months old. Some of the settlement will be awarded to Seeley’s biological parents, but the majority will be placed into a trust for Seeley’s two siblings to help them overcome the injuries and trauma they suffered while they were in foster care with Seeley.

Both foster parents are facing legal consequences. Dacey Spinuzzi pleaded guilty to accessory charges and will spend 12 years in prison. Ramondo Jones is scheduled to have a plea hearing on April 26.

Richard Orona, who represented the family in court, hopes this case will inspire change in the foster care program.

“We are hoping that this will also be sort of a renaissance for Pueblo County to really look into the foster care program and make the necessary changes that they see fit,” Orona said.

As of Monday, Pueblo County had not announced any concrete changes to the foster care program but officials say they are committed to improvement.

