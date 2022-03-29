More pedestrians are getting killed on Colorado roads not designed for foot traffic, according to new CSP report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has been seeing an increase in crashes involving pedestrians on roadways not designed for pedestrian use. This is according to a new report released by Colorado State Patrol.

The report also said this has mostly been happening on highways and in areas not designated for foot traffic. Trooper Josh Lewis said some of these cases involved people having to pull off the road for emergency situations.

“We are asking that if that is ever the case, to take all precautions ... often times, the safest way to be a pedestrian is to not be,” Lewis said. “Remain in your car, and if it’s broken down, call for help from that location.”

In the report, troopers said there have been 157 crashes investigated by State Patrol between 2019 and 2021 involving a person in the roadway. Of these, 75% of the cases saw a serious injury or a fatality. The report adds there was a 52.9% increase in these crashes in 2021 compared to 2020.

The report breaks down the following:

Looking at deadly and injury crashes caused by a pedestrian being in a roadway where not permitted, the five counties included (from highest to lowest):

1. Adams County

2. Jefferson County

3. El Paso County

4. Arapahoe County

5. Boulder County

Narrowing further, the data over this same time period found that the top five roadways for fatal and injury crashes caused by a pedestrian being in a roadway where not permitted included (from highest to lowest)

1. I-25

2. I-70

3. Highway 287

4. Highway 6

5. Tied: Highway 50 and Highway 285

