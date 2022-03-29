Man suspected of going on an apparent rampage in Colorado Springs now charged with murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Months after a deadly house fire in Colorado Springs, a man is being charged with murder.

Police announced publicly on Monday that 48-year-old Yeurashka Graham is being charged with first-degree murder in connection to a house fire that happened on May 10, 2021, at 22 Cheyenne Road. The neighborhood is close to South Nevada and is south of downtown Colorado Springs. Following the fire, the body of 74-year-old Theresa Graham was found. According to online court records, Graham is also suspected of tampering with a deceased human body. As of Monday night, Graham was in the El Paso County jail without bond.

In a separate incident from the fire, a man with the same name and date of birth was suspected of going on an apparent rampage the same night as the fire. 11 News went to the chaotic scene along Foothills Farm Way on the north side of the city. Police are reporting Graham was suspected of intentionally ramming cars, trying to hit people with his pickup truck and chasing people with a metal pole. Graham is facing a long list of charges tied to the incident along Foothills Farm Way including attempted murder and felony menacing. According to online court records, Graham pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges on Dec. 17, 2021.

Graham’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 1 in connection with the house fire. His trial for the incident along Foothills Farm Way is scheduled for April 12.

#ColoradoSpeingsdirxe on scene of a #working fire at 22 Cheyenne Bl. Station 4 first on scene. Reporting heaving smoke smoke conditions at a single family residence. pic.twitter.com/wK1GAUR7rq — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 11, 2021

