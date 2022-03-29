Jokic’s triple-double lifts Nuggets past Hornets 113-109
Nuggets pick up 23rd road game of the season, a new franchise record.
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:55 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:10 AM MDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-109.
Aaron Gordon added 21 points and Will Barton scored 18 for the Nuggets, who earned a split of the season series. Miles Bridges had 27 points and 11 rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 22 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for Charlotte, which fell to 1-13 in the second night of back-to-backs.
The loss dropped the Hornets to ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind the idle Brooklyn Nets.
