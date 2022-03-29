Advertisement

Inmate who died at El Paso County jail identified

Mitchell Handfield/MGN
Mitchell Handfield/MGN(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate who died at the El Paso County jail earlier this month has been identified.

Laura Gibbs, 41, was found unconscious in her cell on March 17, and despite life-saving efforts was unable to be revived. The cause of death remains under investigation, but the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is calling the incident a medical emergency.

Along with jail personnel, first responders with Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR assisted at the scene.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Ms. Gibbs’ family and friends,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Man suspected of going on an apparent rampage in Colorado Springs now charged with murder
George Pollard
Former Colorado Springs high school basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
7 hurt in single-vehicle crash in south Colorado
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old
19-year-old woman suspected of shooting and killing a man in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Click right now to get Colorado State Fair tickets for $1.50!
The Colorado Springs airport is seeing an increase in travelers compared to last year.
Colorado Springs Airport sees increased travel in March compared to 2021
LETAC expected to make recommendations for CSPD soon
Interim police chief to speak to law enforcement accountability board at upcoming meeting
The NCAR Fire currently stands at 189 acres as of the night of March 27, 2022.
NCAR Fire now 83 percent contained as growth stalls