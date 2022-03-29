Inmate who died at El Paso County jail identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate who died at the El Paso County jail earlier this month has been identified.

Laura Gibbs, 41, was found unconscious in her cell on March 17, and despite life-saving efforts was unable to be revived. The cause of death remains under investigation, but the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is calling the incident a medical emergency.

Along with jail personnel, first responders with Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR assisted at the scene.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Ms. Gibbs’ family and friends,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

