COVID cases remain low in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - COVID cases in Colorado have dropped to lows not seen since early 2020, but uncertainty remains whether that trend will hold as a new subvariant begins to circulate.

Currently, omicron subvariant BA.2 makes up an estimated 21 percent of cases in Colorado, lower than the national level (35 percent). It’s caused a surge in cases in some parts of Europe, while the U.S. is still enjoying something of a reprieve from COVID following the massive omicron surge at the start of the year. Some health experts say the sheer number of Americans infected by omicron 1.0 could work in the country’s favor against the new subvariant.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says it’s too soon to tell how BA.2 will play out in Colorado, pointing out a slight uptick in the seven-day moving average as a question mark.

“Percent positivity data is another great source of information for us to understand overall trends in the state, and we often see that trend changes are perhaps first seen in our percent positivity data. Our seven-day moving average percent positivity value right now is 3.3 percent, but that is a little bit up from several days ago. So we’re watching this closely. I think it’s too early right now to know if this is a true change in trajectory or trends. This could potentially signal that we are going to see an increase in cases, that could potentially be associated with the BA.2 variant. We know that has occurred in other locations. But at this point, really too soon to know if tis is a true trend or just some variability in the data.

In the meantime, the advice remains the same: get vaccinated or get boosted if you haven’t to decrease both your personal odds of contracting COVID and the state’s caseload so we can continue enjoying a return to normal! If you’re over 50, as of Tuesday, the FDA has okayed getting a second booster.

