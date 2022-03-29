Advertisement

Colorado Springs ranks in top 10 of best-performing cities report by Milken Institute

City of Colorado Springs.
City of Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:55 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, the Milken Institute released its “Best-Performing Cities 2022: Charting Economic Resilience and Opportunity” report. The report ranked Colorado Springs no. 9 in the U.S. for large cities.

The core components of the index used in the report are job creation, wage growth, and output growth, especially in high-tech sectors. The report also included housing affordability as a factor; however, Colorado Springs ranked 150th in that category.

“Colorado Springs reported only a 0.1 percent economic decrease in 2020, faring significantly better than the US metro area average of -3.5 percent. Because of its economic specialization in military and defense, Colorado Springs deemed most businesses ‘essential,’ thereby insulating them from some of the effects of a mandated lockdown,” part of the report reads.

Provo-Orem, Utah ranked no. 1 in the report while Denver ranked no. 14.

Click here to read the full report.

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank.

