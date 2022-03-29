Advertisement

California authorities recover 35 stolen luxury cars worth a total of $2.3 million

About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California...
About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California authorities.(California Highway Patrol)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in California recovered 35 luxury cars after a two-month-long investigation into fraudulent purchases of the vehicles from area dealerships. The total value of the cars stolen is estimated to be about $2.3 million.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said they served a warrant in the San Fernando Valley, where investigators recovered the stolen vehicles. The makes of the vehicles stolen include Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Porsche.

Caption

Along with the recovered vehicles, police arrested one suspect, and seized a firearm and an indoor marijuana grow operation involving 400 plants, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect was not named and no charges were mentioned.

The investigation, which concluded March 24, was conducted by California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP has asked anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 323-644-9550.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ransom did not return from a hike on Pikes Peak on March 29, 2022.
Missing hiker on Barr Trail found alive
Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Student with a stolen gun taken into custody at a Colorado school, according to police
Krispy Kreme in Colorado Springs.
Grand opening of Krispy Kreme in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Man suspected of going on an apparent rampage in Colorado Springs now charged with murder
Nine locations listed in series of burglaries, impacting 35 victims
35 people affected in string of storage unit burglaries in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed...
DNC, Clinton campaign agree to Steele dossier funding fine
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado as storms move into Deep South
Michael Ransom did not return from a hike on Pikes Peak on March 29, 2022.
Missing hiker on Barr Trail found alive
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
Woman arrested after 12-year-old killed by brother who found gun, police say