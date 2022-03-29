Advertisement

Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday.

The offer was quickly rejected by the families.

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned for later this year to determine how much he should pay the families.

The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ransom did not return from a hike on Pikes Peak on March 29, 2022.
Missing hiker on Barr Trail found alive
Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Student with a stolen gun taken into custody at a Colorado school, according to police
Krispy Kreme in Colorado Springs.
Grand opening of Krispy Kreme in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Man suspected of going on an apparent rampage in Colorado Springs now charged with murder
Nine locations listed in series of burglaries, impacting 35 victims
35 people affected in string of storage unit burglaries in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed...
DNC, Clinton campaign agree to Steele dossier funding fine
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado as storms move into Deep South
Michael Ransom did not return from a hike on Pikes Peak on March 29, 2022.
Missing hiker on Barr Trail found alive
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
Woman arrested after 12-year-old killed by brother who found gun, police say