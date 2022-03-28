With food costs skyrocketing, southern Colorado non-profit Care and Share need donations now more than ever

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local non-profit that helps so many in our community and across the state is needing a little help of its own.

Care and Share, like other food pantries across the country, is feeling the pinch of the increasing food costs.

“It’s not allowing us to get as much food as we used to get,” said Shannon Coker, Care and Share’s chief operating officer.

In southern Colorado, 1 in 7 faces hunger. Care and Share aims to get food to as many as they can, distributing to 282 partners across 31 counties. But in just the last three years, prices are skyrocketing.

“We have seen a huge spike in just the average cost of food that we have secured over the last few years. In particular, thinking back to 2019, on average it costs us about 83 cents a pound to secure food and now in 2022, it’s $1.38,” Coker said. “A truckload of peanut butter in 2021 would cost us $38,000. The last truck we ordered this year was $48,000. A truckload of tuna in 2021 would cost us $79,000. The last truck we ordered this year was $96,000.”

And, of course, COVID has played a part.

“Through the buying power of a national organization that we’re an affiliate of, Feeding America, we’re able to get really good rates, but with COVID, we just haven’t been able to stretch that as far as you can see by those rising costs we’re faced with every day. So things like tuna and peanut butter, those are so great for our neighbors who are at risk of hunger because they’re packed with protein so we really try to get as healthy and nutritious food as possible and facing those costs every single day is certainly a challenge for us.

“... There are so many more neighbors who are just in need of a bit of temporary access to food, who may need just a little bit of nourishment to stretch their grocery budget just a little bit further because of the constraints the pandemic has placed on them. So that’s what we and our partner agency network are around for, to ensure those neighbors have access to the food they need to help stretch those grocery budgets just a little bit further.”

Because Care and Share can buy food in bulk, a donation of any amount goes a long way. For instance, just $1 would mean six more meals.

Another way you can help: donating non-perishable, protein-packed food items, such as peanut butter, canned tuna, canned pork, canned chicken, Spam.

“Anything protein-packed is what we’re looking for. So canned pork, canned tuna, peanut butter always, anything of that variety. Anything non-perishable, truly our organization would take. But those highly nutritious things like canned tuna, even Spam, anything that the community is interested in giving us that is non-perishable, we will put into the hands of our neighbors who are at-risk of hungry.”

For more information on donating to Care and Share, click here. All donations stay in southern Colorado.

If you’re in need of food assistance, Care and Share is here to help. Click here for information on mobile food pantries, programs and more.

CARE AND SHARE BY THE NUMBERS (2021):

20 million meals

25 million pounds of food distributed

209,172 nourished neighbors

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.