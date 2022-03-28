Will gas top $4 in Southern Colorado? Experts: Not ‘if’ but ‘when’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices have been hovering just below $4 in southern Colorado for weeks, but experts say more price raises are coming.

“So $4 gas is in Colorado Springs’ future. It might be a little while yet,” said Skyler McKinley with AAA. “Adjusting for inflation, it is not as significant in expense on people’s pocketbooks as it was the last time we saw record-high gas prices, although people are certainly noticing it economically.”

Take Colorado Springs resident Noah Pardue.

“It’s pretty frustrating because I don’t get paid a lot. I have to drive around a lot too, so I get weeks where I just have to drive around nonstop back and forth places, and I’m spending probably $200 on gas, and it’s just not fun at all,” Pardue said.

Crude oil has dropped in recent weeks, leading to prices at the pump leveling out after rapidly rising in February.

“Saver the dip right now. Know that prices will continue to fall over the next couple of weeks. They tend to trail what happens with crude oil,” McKinley said. He added, “The bad news is prices will likely again spike in 2022. Volatility is the name of the game this year.”

According to AAA data, summer gas typically costs 15 cents more per gallon compared to the rest of the year due to seasonal demand.

“As demand increases and as we still sort out these supply chain issues relative to nobody buying Russian crude oil, we can anticipate prices will go north”

The last time gas was this expensive was in 2008, when a record high price of $3.98 was recorded in Colorado Springs. Given price predictions for summer, 2022 is shaping up to be an expensive year for road travel, although tourism is not expected to take a hit as a result. According to AAA, summertime tourism predictions indicate people are willing to pay high prices.

“Folks want to travel again. Travel restrictions are being lifted. Across the globe, mask requirements are being dropped. Quarantine requirements are being dropped. Generally, the world is open to travel again; that has led to surging demand,” McKinley said.

Pardue fits that mold. He has plans to drive to Indiana this summer to see family. That’s a road trip that will cost hundreds of dollars in gas.

“I thought about not going and just being patient about it and waiting, but I’ve got stuff I have to take care of back there. It’s just going to make more sense to suck it up and just deal with it.”

