Advertisement

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain...
The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:52 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers” and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue operation underway along Barr Trail west of Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Man suspected of going on an apparent rampage in Colorado Springs now charged with murder
Krispy Kreme in Colorado Springs.
Grand opening of Krispy Kreme in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Student with a stolen gun taken into custody at a Colorado school, according to police
Click right now to get Colorado State Fair tickets for $1.50!

Latest News

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Country star Church cancels San Antonio concert amid Final Four matchup
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule
Installation on National Mall raises awareness about colorectal cancer
Installation on National Mall raises awareness about colorectal cancer
Installation on National Mall raises awareness about colorectal cancer
Installation on National Mall raises awareness about colorectal cancer
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on...
Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’ll vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Jackson