Advertisement

Missing 83-year-old Colorado man found safe

Missing man David Murray.
Missing man David Murray.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:50 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (3/29): David Murray has been found and is safe. The senior alert has been deactivated.

________________________________________

PREVIOUS (3/28): A statewide alert was issued in Colorado for a missing 83-year-old man.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Monday at about 5 p.m. for David Murray. Murray was last seen at 8 p.m. on Sunday in the Lakewood area. Authorities believe he is traveling in his white 2007 Pontiac G6 with Wyoming license plate number 21472.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 303-980-7300. If you see Murray, you should call 911.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ransom did not return from a hike on Pikes Peak on March 29, 2022.
Missing hiker on Barr Trail found alive
Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Student with a stolen gun taken into custody at a Colorado school, according to police
Krispy Kreme in Colorado Springs.
Grand opening of Krispy Kreme in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Man suspected of going on an apparent rampage in Colorado Springs now charged with murder
Nine locations listed in series of burglaries, impacting 35 victims
35 people affected in string of storage unit burglaries in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Michael Ransom did not return from a hike on Pikes Peak on March 29, 2022.
Missing hiker on Barr Trail found alive
Anthony Fruzia CSPD.
Former Boy Scouts leader accused of sexually assaulting teen in Colorado Springs hotel
Allergists tell 11 News some trees in southern Colorado are already starting to pollinate.
Allergy season arrives in Colorado
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after shooting a Colorado Springs police officer
Warmer Thursday
Showers Wrap Up This Evening