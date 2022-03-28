Missing 83-year-old Colorado man found safe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (3/29): David Murray has been found and is safe. The senior alert has been deactivated.

________________________________________

PREVIOUS (3/28): A statewide alert was issued in Colorado for a missing 83-year-old man.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Monday at about 5 p.m. for David Murray. Murray was last seen at 8 p.m. on Sunday in the Lakewood area. Authorities believe he is traveling in his white 2007 Pontiac G6 with Wyoming license plate number 21472.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 303-980-7300. If you see Murray, you should call 911.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.