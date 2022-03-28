Advertisement

Fire burning near Estes Park 30 percent contained; evacuations remain in place

The fire is reportedly 23 acres with two spot fires as of the morning of March 29, 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:33 AM MDT
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Incoming moisture is expected to give a big boost to firefighters battling a fire burning east of Estes Park.

The “Soul Shine Fire” broke out Monday afternoon, forcing mandatory evacuations in the immediate area. The fire is burning off Highway 34, about 10 miles from Estes Park.

By nightfall, the fire had burned through 23 acres and was 30 percent contained.

“Fire managers reporting encouraging progress on the Soul Shine Fire this evening,” the U.S. Forest Service said on social media just before 8 p.m.

The Forest Service said firefighters would babysit the blaze overnight.

Officials say the weather will be on their side Tuesday, hopefully leading to more containment.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, evacuations remain in place.

