Fire burning near Estes Park 30 percent contained; evacuations remain in place

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Incoming moisture is expected to give a big boost to firefighters battling a fire burning east of Estes Park.

The “Soul Shine Fire” broke out Monday afternoon, forcing mandatory evacuations in the immediate area. The fire is burning off Highway 34, about 10 miles from Estes Park.

By nightfall, the fire had burned through 23 acres and was 30 percent contained.

“Fire managers reporting encouraging progress on the Soul Shine Fire this evening,” the U.S. Forest Service said on social media just before 8 p.m.

The Forest Service said firefighters would babysit the blaze overnight.

Officials say the weather will be on their side Tuesday, hopefully leading to more containment.

#cowx expected to help firefighters. winds will remain moderate (16mph w/33 mph gusts; weakening tomorrow). RH will recover overnight with rain likely in the morning turning to rain/snow mix in p.m. #SoulShineFire — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) March 29, 2022

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, evacuations remain in place.

