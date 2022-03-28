Advertisement

La Junta schools to open Tuesday after threat

School with police lights
School with police lights(MGN)
By Steve Roldan and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:41 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - The superintendent at East Otero School District says classes will resume Tuesday after they were canceled Monday due to a threat by a student.

Rick Lovato told 11 News late Monday morning that the situation had been addressed, and there was no imminent threat to any of the district schools or offices.

In a video posted to Facebook Sunday, Superintendent Rick Lovato told families the threat was posted to social media. He later told 11 News that the threat came from a student in the district “who made an unfortunate decision to post this threat on social media which was inappropriate and involved weapons.” He did not elaborate further, and it’s unclear if the student will be facing charges.

Because the threat did not target a specific school or building, school was canceled districtwide as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Citadel Mall in the...
CSPD: 2 people dead after Citadel Mall Shooting
The NCAR Fire currently stands at 189 acres as of the night of March 27, 2022.
NCAR Fire now 35 percent contained; firefighters optimistic about progress
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Stabbing reported outside Colorado Springs Goodwill
Grass fire near I-25 and Bijou in Colorado Springs
Fire out near I-25 and Bijou in Colorado Springs
Fire crews at the scene of a fire near Ellicott on March 26, 2022.
Cause of fire in eastern El Paso County still under investigation

Latest News

3.28.22
High fire danger Monday
3.28.22
High fire danger today
Fentanyl Pills
Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers says state’s fentanyl bill doesn’t go far enough
Work to begin on I-25 between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods Sunday night, continue through Wednesday morning