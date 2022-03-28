La Junta schools to open Tuesday after threat

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - The superintendent at East Otero School District says classes will resume Tuesday after they were canceled Monday due to a threat by a student.

Rick Lovato told 11 News late Monday morning that the situation had been addressed, and there was no imminent threat to any of the district schools or offices.

In a video posted to Facebook Sunday, Superintendent Rick Lovato told families the threat was posted to social media. He later told 11 News that the threat came from a student in the district “who made an unfortunate decision to post this threat on social media which was inappropriate and involved weapons.” He did not elaborate further, and it’s unclear if the student will be facing charges.

Because the threat did not target a specific school or building, school was canceled districtwide as a precaution.

