Grand opening of Krispy Kreme in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Here’s a dozen reasons to be happy this Tuesday: Krispy Kreme is now serving Colorado Springs!

The doughnut chain -- a fan-favorite for many -- officially opened for business at 5:30 a.m. Its grand opening festivities are expected to last through Sunday.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in the Colorado Springs community and look forward to serving our new neighbors melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts and delicious drinks, morning through night,” said Kurt Kuyper, president of WKS Krispy Kreme.

It’s technically a re-grand opening in Colorado Springs; the chain first tried operating a location near the Citadel Mall in 2002, only to leave just four years later. Krispy Kreme fans hope for longer-lasting results this go-around.

The business will be located at 5790 South Carefree Circle near Powers Boulevard and will be open seven days a week: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

During this week’s grand opening festivities, 10 guests a day will be randomly chosen to receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts once a month for a year.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.