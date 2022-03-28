Former Colorado Springs high school basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former high school coach pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child on Monday, his victim was a 16-year-old student at the time of the crime.

George Pollard entered the plea on Monday, according to 11 News partner The Gazette.

Police say the investigation into Pollard’s relationship began the week of June 7 in 2021. According to arrest papers obtained by 11 News, the victim’s mother discovered texts and photos between her teen daughter and the 31-year-old basketball coach while going through her child’s phone and immediately brought the phone to police. When detectives themselves went through the phone’s contents, they reportedly saw nearly 500 images exchanged between the teen and the coach, including some of a naked man touching himself. Investigators say the man looked like the Pollard. Detectives also found numerous text messages, but the phone crashed when they started going through them. The texts detectives did read were explicit in nature, the affidavit added.

The victim then told police she and Pollard started an intimate relationship three weeks earlier following months of becoming close. Every encounter between the two allegedly took place at the school. Armed with the information, investigators say they listened in on a phone call where Pollard admitted to inappropriately touching the victim.

Pollard was the head girls’ basketball coach at Doherty High School in Colorado Springs. He has also worked as a paraprofessional in District 20 and served as a volunteer coach for the Pluto Basketball Club. The Gazette is reporting Pollard is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, click here to read more of their coverage on what happened in the courtroom.

