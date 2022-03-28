Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers says state’s fentanyl bill doesn’t go far enough

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New legislation aimed at curtailing the growing fentanyl epidemic in Colorado does not go far enough, says Colorado Springs John Suthers.

Suthers’ concerns are shared by 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen, Denver Mayor John Hancock, and “much of law enforcement in Colorado,” Suthers’ office said in a statement Monday.

The “Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention” legislation, introduced last week, is intended to crack down on people distributing fentanyl make life-saving Narcan more available, and force drug users caught with fentanyl into education and treatment programs, among other things. The bill summary can be read here.

Suthers and others say the penalties for those caught with fentanyl are not harsh enough.

“Under the bill, possession of up to four grams of fentanyl, an amount sufficient to kill dozens of people, remains a misdemeanor. Also per the bill, a person who sells less than four grams to someone who dies as a result, is eligible for probation. Finally, a person who sells fentanyl to someone who dies from an overdose can completely avoid prosecution by reporting the incident and cooperating with the investigation,” Suthers’ statement reads.

He encourages legislators to listen to law enforcement concerns when crafting the bill.

“The Colorado Legislature needs to start listening more to law enforcement and others responsible for public safety, and less to organizations whose objective it is to minimize the consequences for criminal behavior,” he said.

