Cimarron Hills Fire Department earns new ‘Public Protection Classification’ rating, meaning decreased property insurance premiums for many

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cimarron Hills Fire Department earned a “Class 2 Public Protection Classification” rating from the Insurance Services Office, meaning a lot of home and business owners within their protection district will have decreased property insurance premiums.

The department announced the new classification to the public on Monday. The change is effective July 1.

“Cimarron Hills joins the 5% of agencies across the Country with a PPC of 2 or above, validating that fire protection, water service, and communications are among the best for the citizens we serve,” part of a news release from the department reads. “This is a tremendous accomplishment as we celebrate 50 years of service to the citizens and business owners of Cimarron Hills.”

After July 1, owners in the district should contact their insurance companies to ensure they have the updated “PPC rating” on file to take advantage of the decreased premiums.

“We would like to thank the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center and the Cherokee Water Metropolitan District for their part in obtaining our updated Public Protection Classification and ensuring a continued high level of fire service to the citizens of Cimarron Hills,” the news release adds.

