7 hurt in single-vehicle crash in south Colorado

Police lights road
(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM MDT
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven people were hurt when a Chevy Tahoe flipped off the roadway in Conejos County Sunday afternoon.

The driver was reportedly speeding and spun out while navigating a curve in the road. When the driver tried to right the vehicle, it went off the side of the road, “tripped and went airborne over a fence, rolling one-half time, and came to rest on its roof in the field,” State Patrol said.

The driver and two of the six passengers were thrown from the Tahoe. They and one other passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to Denver-area hospitals. The other three in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The crash was reported on Conejos County Road 28, just south of CR W. The area is southeast of Alamosa and about 30 miles from the New Mexico state line.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

