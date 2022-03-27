Advertisement

Work to begin on I-25 between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods Sunday night, continue through Wednesday morning

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers out late over the next few days can expect to see road crews out on I-25.

According to CDOT, crews will be out the next three nights conducting pre-construction investigative drilling between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods ahead of an improvement project slated to start this fall. While workers are out, drivers can expect to see single-lane and shoulder closures on both sides of I-25.

Work will begin at 9 Sunday-Tuesday night and conclude at 5 the following morning just ahead of the a.m. commute.

More about the upcoming Fillmore-Garden of the Gods improvement project can be found here.

Editor’s note: CDOT previously reported the project was starting summer 2022 but now says fall 2022. We have updated the article.

