Stabbing reported outside Colorado Springs Goodwill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is recovering after he was stabbed outside a Goodwill Saturday evening.

The victim told police he was accosted in the parking lot and stabbed in the leg. Police did not elaborate further, so it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing and whether it was random.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

The suspect is described as an Asian man with teardrop tattoos on his cheek. The Goodwill is located on South Academy just north of Hancock Expressway. The crime was reported at 7:18 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.