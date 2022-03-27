Advertisement

Stabbing reported outside Colorado Springs Goodwill

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a child was hit by a car in a parking lot.(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is recovering after he was stabbed outside a Goodwill Saturday evening.

The victim told police he was accosted in the parking lot and stabbed in the leg. Police did not elaborate further, so it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing and whether it was random.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

The suspect is described as an Asian man with teardrop tattoos on his cheek. The Goodwill is located on South Academy just north of Hancock Expressway. The crime was reported at 7:18 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Man suspected of going on an apparent rampage in Colorado Springs now charged with murder
George Pollard
Former Colorado Springs high school basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
7 hurt in single-vehicle crash in south Colorado
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old
19-year-old woman suspected of shooting and killing a man in Colorado Springs

Latest News

COVID cases in Colorado as of March 28, 2022.
COVID cases remain low in Colorado
The NCAR Fire currently stands at 189 acres as of the night of March 27, 2022.
NCAR Fire now 68 percent contained as growth stalls
3.29.22
Spring storm for Tuesday Evening / Night
City of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs ranks in top 10 of best-performing cities report by Milken Institute
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Man suspected of going on an apparent rampage in Colorado Springs now charged with murder