CSPD: 2 people dead after Citadel Mall Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting at the Citadel Mall Friday night. The homicide unit is now investigating.

The shooting reportedly happened around 10:40 p.m. in the Burlington Coat Factory/ Dillard’s parking lot. Officers say multiple people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police did not tell us whether the two people who died were first taken to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about the victims.

According to officers on scene, a second crime scene near Platte and Prairie is in relation to the above shooting.

A group representing the mall sent 11 News the following statement:

“”Unfortunately, Citadel Mall has experienced some alarming, but unrelated, incidents recently, and our hearts go out to each and every victim impacted in these events. We do not take these incidents lightly––the safety and security of our merchants, employees, and patrons remains our number one priority. Our security team is fully staffed, and we are continuing to identify additional measures to bolster their efforts in ensuring Citadel Mall is an enjoyable and safe shopping environment for our community.”

