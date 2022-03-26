NCAR Fire now 83 percent contained as growth stalls

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are continuing to get the upper hand on a wildfire burning in Boulder County.

After blazing through nearly 200 acres Saturday, the NCAR Fire remains stalled at 190 acres Tuesday morning, the same acreage reported since Sunday. It is 83 percent contained.

At its height Saturday, 8,000 homes and nearly 20,000 people were evacuated.

“We were within probably 1,000 yards of getting to the homes on the west end of Boulder,” said Incident Commander Mike Smith.

The NCAR Fire ignited in an open space next to the National Center for Atmospheric Research -- hence the fire’s name -- around 2 p.m. on a mild Saturday. Dozens of hikers, bikers and other recreationists who were out enjoying the weather were suddenly forced to flee as thick smoke rose above Bear Canyon Trail.

“You could see flicks of flames 40 to 50 feet high coming over the top of the ridge, and people quickly started dispersing,” Anthony Wermann told sister station CBS Denver.

We are currently with @boulder_fire @boulderosmp regarding a small fire in the Open Space next to NCAR. Please avoid the area & do not call 911 to report it. We are aware of the fire & our Dispatch is being inundated with calls. Thank you #boulder #bouldercolorado More to come pic.twitter.com/tblhgGpsvk — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022

With winds are blowing 15 to 25 mph, the small fire rapidly ballooned into a much larger one, and thousands of people were ordered to leave their homes. By nightfall, firefighters had stopped the NCAR Fire’s progress and some families were allowed to return to their houses.

Further progress Sunday allowed for all remaining evacuees to go home.

“We are feeling very good that we are moving out of the phase where we are considering homes to be directly threatened,” Smith said in a news briefing late Sunday afternoon.

The fire’s explosive growth early on and its proximity to homes prompted comparisons to the Marshall Fire, which also burned in Boulder County. But while the Marshall Fire decimated hundreds of homes within the first hours of igniting -- it is currently the most destructive wildfire in state history -- Smith said crews Saturday were fortunate to have advantages firefighters didn’t in late December, leading to a much better outcome. One key difference: aircraft were able to respond to the NCAR Fire on the first day.

“Unlike Marshall, we were able to fly on this fire because our winds speed weren’t such that we were grounded,” Smith said.

Another thing on firefighters’ side: the presence of leftover snow on the ground, which was scarce in late 2021.

“[The snow] was one of the things that was on our side. ... Where there wasn’t snow, we saw the fire stand up, and as it got into some of the snow, we got to see the fire drop back to the ground and in some cases just stop. So the snow was extremely helpful and I wish we would get more. I will take any of the moisture Mother Nature is willing to give us.”

At the end of the weekend, there were zero structures damaged, zero injuries and zero missing persons. Smith was optimistic looking ahead to the coming days.

“We basically stopped forward progress. We continue to reassess and make sure our perimeter is controlled, so we will start working on the outside of this thing and get the perimeter on it and then we start working our way in. ... I think we are in a really good position. We just need to continue to get the resources to the people and apparatus in the right places.

Firefighters get a reprieve Tuesday with cooler weather and possible rain and snow.

“I feel very good about the containment portion of this and you’ll see the percentages go up rapidly, especially as we get into Tuesday, as we expecting some moisture to come into the area.,” Smith said.

People in the area can expect to see smoke for the next several days.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that a campfire may have started the fire.

A shout out to the Red Cross, which helped around 45 residents Saturday night who had to evacuate and spent the night in the evacuation center:

The Red Cross provided shelter to 44 evacuees from the #NCARfire. A huge thank you to a few of our incredible partners, East Boulder Recreation Center and @salvationarmy! pic.twitter.com/iMvToj7JmV — cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) March 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.