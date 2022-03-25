Woman arrested for several recent auto thefts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one woman is in custody for several motor vehicle thefts across Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit found a wanted fugitive identified as Brandi Bates. Ms. Bates was wanted on a warrant obtained by the motor vehicle theft unit and is currently on parole for motor vehicle theft.

Investigators say they watched Bates get in a stolen vehicle and followed her until she was arrested by the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit. Colorado State Patrol helped in the operation.

CSPD says Bates has been linked to four recent auto thefts in Colorado Springs. During the investigation, detectives were also able to link an associate of Bates, another parolee identified as Jamie Winkler, to a fifth stolen car the unit recovered in February. Winkler was reportedly already in custody on an unrelated case.

