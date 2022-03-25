“There’s always the opportunity people can recover:” Experts weigh in on fentanyl legislation

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, governor Jared Polis and supporters talked about increasing criminal penalties for distributing fentanyl.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are writing legislation.

Right now, Colorado state law says dealers must have more than 250 grams of fentanyl to face the highest felony charge. That could change to just 50 grams.

Just because lawmakers agree, doesn’t mean everyone is on board, though. 11 News spoke with a clinical social worker and a certified addiction specialist who says harsher penalties aren’t the answer.

“I think access to care helps,” Steve Carleton, LCSW & CAS, Gallus at Medical Detox Centers said. “And I think we continue to go on repeat with the war on drugs and increasing penalties and incarcerations for people what we should be focused on is access to care and, and getting people that are addicted to opiates in the places like Gallus into residential centers providing detox so that people don’t feel like they’re trapped in this never-ending cycle of using and withdrawal.”

Just a few weeks ago, Cañon City Police officers saved a woman’s life with four doses of Narcan. The woman was overdosing on Percocets that could have been laced with fentanyl.

“This one we weren’t getting anything from two which was super concerning, so we decided to go with a third, when we didn’t get anything from a third we decided to go for a fourth as well,” Officer Austin Philips of the Cañon City Police Department said.

It’s that access to life-saving tools like Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and services for people struggling with addiction that will help according to Carleton--not the increased penalties. The bill lawmakers say they’re drafting would lay out harsher penalties for people distributing fentanyl alone with increasing access to those tools.

“I think people need to realize that recovery is possible and additionally give people access to life-saving things like Narcan and test strips so that people--if they are going to use--it doesn’t turn deadly,” Carleton said.

According to Carleton, 90 percent of the people they treat for opioid disorders are testing positive for fentanyl, and many don’t know it.

“It’s critical. Fentanyl is not only showing up in opioids, but it’s also showing up in other medications,” he said. “Xanax, Oxy, heroin...it’s showing up in a lot of different types of substances as well. And that is really frightening.”

The biggest thing he says is to sit down and talk with your family members about the dangers. He says kids and teens aren’t immune to it, so education, getting help, and increasing access to life-saving tools is the answer to save more lives.

“If people die from fentanyl, there’s absolutely no chance for help, right? If we keep people alive, there’s always the opportunity people can recover and get better.”

Governor Jared Polis supports the bill and calls it “a better comprehensive solution that will save lives and improve public safety.”

Right now it has not been filed, but has been in the works for months.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, help is always available. You can call the Colorado Crisis Services line 24/7 at 1-844-493-8255.

