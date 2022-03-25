Sex assault suspect in Pueblo arrested; deputies seek info on separate case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pueblo West man Thursday who is suspected of sexual assault.

38-year-old Alvin Lark had a warrant for a sexual assault case in Pueblo. He was recognized by an off duty deputy at a convenience store. The deputy notified the sheriff’s office and Lark was arrested shorty after at at a residence in the 200 block of S. McCulloch Blvd.

Lark was also wanted on a search warrant for his DNA in a separate, unrelated 2019 sexual assault case. Deputies are looking for more information about the 2019 sex assault case in Pueblo County. If you know anything contact Detective Simpson at 719-583-6436 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers: 719-542-STOP (7867) or

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.