Pueblo shooting suspect at Classic Q’s Bar arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A man accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a Pueblo bar is now in custody.

Dante Williams is being charged with first degree assault and criminal attempt to commit first degree murder.

The shooting happened early in the morning on January 15th in the parking lot of Classic Q’s Bar on the southwest side of Pueblo. Police say Williams turned himself in on March 23rd.

