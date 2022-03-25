Advertisement

Potentially deadly pills found on playground in Colorado

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says potentially deadly drugs were found on a playground in...
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says potentially deadly drugs were found on a playground in Gypsum, Colorado on Wednesday.(The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GYPSUM, Colo. (KKTV) -The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says potentially deadly drugs were found on a playground in Gypsum, Colorado on Wednesday.

Deputies say a homeowner reported a small zip-lock bag that was found on the Two Rivers Village housing community. The bag pictured above contained several pills that the sheriff’s office says contain markings similar to Oxycodone Hydrochloride tablets. ECSO says some of the marking were also similar to blue “M30″ pills that are made to look like Oxycodone, but may be mixed with Fentanyl.

Deputies contacted the (Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team) drug task force to secure the pills and sent them to a lab to be analyzed.

The sheriff’s office is sharing information about counterfeit pills from the Department of Justice/ DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) campaign called “One Pill Can Kill.”

  • Criminal drug networks are flooding the U.S. with deadly fake pills.
  • Criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public.
  • Counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, widely available, often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine, and can be deadly.
  • Fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors.
  • Many counterfeit pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®). AUTHENTIC oxycodone M30 tablets

The sheriff’s office also wants to remind everyone that any medication left unattended or found could be potentially deadly, especially if a child finds it and attempts to ingest it.

If anyone has any information about these pills, you can call the Eagle County Sheriff Office at (970) 328-8500 or remain anonymous and call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.

