Northbound Centennial Boulevard closed due to rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -(UPDATE: 10 p.m.) Authorities say all roads opened back up at 10 p.m.

(ORIGINAL 9:10 p.m.)

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a rollover crash at Centennial Blvd and Fillmore Street. Northbound.

Northbound Centennial Blvd. is closed at Fillmore St. and Fillmore St. westbound is down to one through lane.

Officers say there are no serious injuries. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.