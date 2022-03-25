Man arrested after barricading himself in a home following crime spree

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol assisted in the arrest of a man who reportedly stole items from a hardware store, menaced two men, and then barricaded himself in the garage of a Pueblo West home.

Deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. of a man who took tools from the Big R near Highway 50 and East McCulloch Boulevard without paying for them. While on the way, deputies were notified a an who witnessed the shoplifting, located the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Erik Hannula, in a field near Industrial and Enterprise. The witness reportedly confronted Hannula and he pulled a knife out and threatened him. Witnesses tell deputies that Hannula then took out a handgun then took off running through a field.

Hannula ran into a garage of a home near North Longmont Drive and East McCoullch Boulevard and barricaded himself inside. The residents of the home were able to get out safely, and deputies then gave Hannula several commands to come out, but he refused.

Deputies were able to look through a window and saw the suspect hiding under a bench. As they entered the garage, Hannula was taken into custody without incident, and a knife was recovered.

While investigating the incident, deputies learned Hannula also had threatened another man as he was leaving Big R.

Hannula is facing charges for felony menacing, theft and criminal trespassing. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

