Crews working to extinguish apartment fire in Boulder Friday

Boulder Fire Rescue is working to extinguish an apartment fire that happened Friday morning.
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Fire Rescue is working to extinguish an apartment fire that happened Friday morning. Crews were on scene around 6:30 a.m. near 28th Street and Diagonal Highway.

Fire crews tell our sister station in Denver that no one was injured.

A live stream from our sister station in Denver as the flew over the scene. Click here to read more from CBS Denver.

At the time this article was written it was unknown what caused the fire.

