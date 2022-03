COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have reopened southbound lanes of I-25 before 6:30 a.m. Friday due to a crash. It happened right before 5 a.m. just north of north Nevada Avenue (exit 148).

All southbound lanes on I-25/N Nevada Ave now back open after earlier traffic accident — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 25, 2022

Officers say two cars were involved and was blocking two lanes.

2 Southbound lanes of I-25 closed just north of N Nevada Av/I-25 (milemarker 148) due to traffic accident — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 25, 2022

