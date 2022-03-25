Advertisement

Community rallies to send beloved bus driver on dream vacation

Shreevie has been a bus driver for 24 years in Evergreen, Colorado. After loosing her husband...
Shreevie has been a bus driver for 24 years in Evergreen, Colorado. After loosing her husband to COVID-19, she cancelled her trip to Hawaii to visit her friend so she could pay for her husband's funeral. Then, the community came together to make that Hawaii dream trip come true.(Photo credit: Shreevie Kenner)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:57 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For 24 years, Shreevie Kenner has gone above and beyond to make the kiddos on her bus route smile.

From her creative Halloween costumes, to the small Christmas gifts she buys the kids every year... she is well known and loved.

“That’s why I keep working, because I’d hate to leave it and I love them so much ... So, I haven’t retired yet,” Kenner said with a smile on her face.

But Shreevie’s life has come with some tough hurdles to overcome. Years ago, she lost her only child at 7 years old. Daughter Brittany died from bone cancer, Ewings sarcoma.

“They take away that hurt from my daughter,” Kenner said about the elementary kids she adores and drives to school.

Fast forward to 2020. Kenner had been saving up money to visit a former co-worker and longtime friend who retired in Hawaii, but Kenner’s husband passed away suddenly from COVID-19. Medical bills and funeral expenses ate up Kenner’s savings, so she called off her Hawaii trip.

“My husband had wanted me to go, and I thought well, it’ll be on my bucket list some day...” she said.

Jump ahead to March 2022, and fellow bus driver, Joan Cooper, was reminded of Kenner’s cancelled Hawaii trip. Rather than let the dream vacation remain a hope for the future, Cooper felt she could make it a reality. She started a Go Fund Me with a goal of $1000 to pay for Kenner’s Hawaii plane ticket.

“The money just started pouring in,” Cooper said. In just two hours, the page well exceeded it’s goal. At last check on March 25, the page donations were over double that goal.

“I’m just overwhelmed because all these people just love me,” Kenner said. Many parents of students donated, along with several coworkers.

Her trip is booked for June.

“She can’t believe she’s actually going,” Cooper said. “I’m amazed ... I just am a normal person that loves kids, and I try to make their day happy,” Kenner said.

