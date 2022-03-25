Colorado Springs Fire on scene of smoke showing from a commercial building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are on scene of a working fire at a commercial building. It’s near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews on scene have the fire under control. Initial report of someone in the structure, searches reveal nobody in the structure. Fire is under investigation at this time. pic.twitter.com/EhSbbtov3B — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 25, 2022

Crews on scene say the call came in around 7:30 a.m. Friday and smoke was found showing out of the far end of the building.

It is an unoccupied business but crews say their were signs of lots of people staying there. The cause is still unknown.

The fire happened in a concrete building so there was no damage and the fire was contained to a small area.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.