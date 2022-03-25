Colorado Springs Fire on scene of smoke showing from a commercial building
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are on scene of a working fire at a commercial building. It’s near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard.
Crews on scene say the call came in around 7:30 a.m. Friday and smoke was found showing out of the far end of the building.
It is an unoccupied business but crews say their were signs of lots of people staying there. The cause is still unknown.
The fire happened in a concrete building so there was no damage and the fire was contained to a small area.
