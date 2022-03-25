Advertisement

Colorado Springs airport sees nearly 150% increase in passengers

The Colorado Springs airport is seeing an increase in travelers compared to last year.
The Colorado Springs airport is seeing an increase in travelers compared to last year.(KKTV shot video)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Springs airport is seeing an increase in travelers compared to last year. This February, the airport saw 69,894 passengers. Officials say that amount of passengers is a nearly 150 percent increase from the same time last year.

Airport officials say they are expecting higher traffic in March due to Spring Break and expect to continue to be busy through the summer.

As travel increases, the airport is reminding passengers to arrive at least an hour and a half before their flight. Also, keep in mind that the federal mask mandate has been extended to April 18th, 2022. A mask must be worn in the airport and while flying.

