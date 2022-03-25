Advertisement

AP source: Jays trade Grichuk and cash to Rockies for Tapia

Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday,...
Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - An official familiar with the deal says the Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash to the Colorado Rockies for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto.

The 29-year-old Grichuk hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs last season. The 28-year-old Tapia hit .273 with 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 133 games.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

3/24/2022 12:23:51 PM (GMT -6:00)

