Small fire under control behind Springs’ Rocky Top Resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured after a small fire sparked at a homeless camp Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out behind Rocky Top Resources in south Colorado Springs around 11:30 a.m. on the reported grass fire. The fire was in an isolated area near a creek and not threatening structures.

Fire danger has been high this week due to dry and windy conditions.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small grass fire that included a camp behind 1755 E. Las Vegas; Rocky Top Resources. No threat to structures. One minor injury on scene pic.twitter.com/A47Ln6kzs3 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.