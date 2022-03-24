Small fire under control behind Springs’ Rocky Top Resources
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured after a small fire sparked at a homeless camp Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called out behind Rocky Top Resources in south Colorado Springs around 11:30 a.m. on the reported grass fire. The fire was in an isolated area near a creek and not threatening structures.
Fire danger has been high this week due to dry and windy conditions.
