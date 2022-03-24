Advertisement

Shooting near golf course in Colorado Springs under investigation as homicide; victim identified

By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A man killed in a shooting near downtown Colorado Springs has now been identified. According to the El Paso County Cononer’s Office, the victim is 24-year-old Tryvone Brooks from Colorado Springs.

On March 22nd Police received a call around 9:30 a.m. of a shooting in the 1400 block of East Columbia Street. That’s a few blocks away from Patty Jewett Golf Course. When officers got to the scene they say they found a man, now identified as Tryvone, dead.

Police say this is the 14th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2022. This time last year, CSPD reported they had five homicides.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. You can also stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers Tip line: 719-634-STOP (7867).

