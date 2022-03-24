5 Pueblo Police officers temporarily taken off the streets after training program inspection

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department says some of its officers are temporarily being taken off the streets after an inspection was made into one of the department’s training programs.

The Police Department sent out a press release Thursday explaining what happened.

According to the press release, on March 14th, the Colorado Police Officers Standards and Training (POST) inspected the Pueblo Police Department Academy Arrest Control Training program (ACT). The inspection found that the program was out of compliance beginning with Class 63, which graduated in August of 2021.

Pueblo PD says this will affect five officers. They’ll need test out of ACT or complete an additional two week course.

The Chief of Police Chris Noeller stated, ” I wish I could say this finding was wrong, but after our internal review, it was not only correct, but was the only finding that POST could make.”

According to Chief Noeller, there were concerns that the FBI Defensive Tactics curriculum was “too strike heavy.” The chief says there were also concerns with SB 217, which includes measures to enhance law enforcement integrity.

The Chief goes on to say, “ I gave guidance early in 2021 to instruct additional defensive tactic techniques to limit the issues related to punching people, especially in our current environment.”

He says the department is working on getting the ACT program up to compliance by providing officers with the skills to safely take people into custody without using “strikes” in most situations.

Pubelo PD says this will also delay the deployment of Class 64. They will also need to test out of ACT. However, Class 64 will still graduate on Friday, March 25th.

