Gov. Polis says Colorado ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees

(FILE) Ukraine flag
(FILE) Ukraine flag(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - The U.S. is expected to welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine in the coming weeks, and Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado stands ready with open arms.

The refugees are fleeing their increasingly war-torn country as Russian forces shell city after city.

“Refugees enhance our way of life and help our economy thrive,” the governor said in a statement Thursday. “Providing refuge to the people of Ukraine fleeing Putin’s aggression is the Colorado way and I applaud President Biden for taking this action. In Colorado, we have taken bold steps to diplomatic ties with Russia, condemned Putin, divested from Russian interests, provided body armor to Ukrainians defending their democracy, worked to ensure Ukrainian-born Coloradans who are concerned with the safety of their loved ones have access to information on immigration resources and are acting as a partner to the federal government in this effort to welcome Ukrainians.”

Polis said he wrote to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shortly after the Russian invasion to inform him Colorado was ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees and sent a second letter after talking further with Coloradans with Ukrainian ties. That letter is below:

“Colorado looks forward to continuing to send strong support and necessary refuge to Ukrainians seeking to live freely, independently, and without fear in our great state and nation,” Polis said Thursday.

