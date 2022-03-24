Advertisement

Fire at Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver

Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.(Denver Fire Department)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - (UPDATE 3:30 p.m.) A fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium is now under control according to the Denver Fire Department. According to a tweet from the stadium, a small fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. The tweet goes on to say that the stadium was evacuated as a precaution. There are no injuries.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy fire and smoke. Crews say sprinklers went off to stop the fire, however it wasn’t enough. So firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time.

______________________________________________________________________________

Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium. The fire has affected the suite area and third level seating area.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of a fatal crash on Garden of the Gods Road just east of I-25 in Colorado...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Garden of the Gods
Crime tape is stretched across the parking lot at The Landings at Eagleridge apartment complex...
Police: Woman shot at north Pueblo apartment complex may have been breaking into vehicles
Florence city building.
6 of 7 Florence City Council members resign
It was a happy ending for all involved after no one was found injured or worse in this...
All accounted for after fears that people were buried in on Colorado’s Berthoud Pass
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

Most money was lost by victims of business email compromise scams, investment fraud, and...
Internet crimes against children on the rise in Southern Colorado
Warming Trend
Warming trend
Bipartisan delegation urges Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs, cites need for stability amid Russian invasion
Fentanyl
Colorado lawmakers discussing legislation to combat fentanyl crisis