Police: Woman shot at north Pueblo apartment complex may have been breaking into vehicles

Crime tape is stretched across the parking lot at The Landings at Eagleridge apartment complex following a shooting on March 23, 2022.
Crime tape is stretched across the parking lot at The Landings at Eagleridge apartment complex following a shooting on March 23, 2022.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who was shot and seriously wounded outside an apartment complex may have been breaking into cars just before the shooting.

Police say they responded to The Landings at Eagleridge on the north end of Pueblo just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of gunshots and found a woman shot several times in the parking lot. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After investigating further, police say there may have been more to the story.

“During preliminary investigation, it was found the female, allegedly, was breaking into vehicles in the parking lot when the male shot at her,” the Pueblo Police Department said in a news release late Wednesday morning.

Police are now trying to locate other people who were reportedly with involved in the break-ins but fled after the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006 or the police department dispatch line at 719-553-2502. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

The man who fired the gun was arrested at the scene and faces charges of first-degree assault.

No other information has been released.

