Crews contain wildfire burning in Chaffee County, pre-evacuations lifted

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency crews say they have contained a wildfire in the area near County road 319 west of Highway 285, just south of Buena Vista.

The fire in the area of CCR 319 is contained. All evacuations are lifted. You may still see a first responder presence in the area as potential hot spots are monitored. Posted by Buena Vista Police, Colorado on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

The area south of the Kelly Ranch area were under pre-evacuation, but has since been lifted. Crews say the fire grew to 35 acres.

Salida Fire, Buena Vista Police and the Chafee County Sheriff assisted in fighting this fire.

At 12:15 today we were notified of a fire southwest of Buena Vista. Crews encountered a fast moving grass fire pushed... Posted by Chaffee County Fire Protection District on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

The cause is unknown.

