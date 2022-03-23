Advertisement

Smash-and-grab robbery of California jewelry store caught on cam

Robbers use sledgehammers to break windows and rob jewelry store in Beverly Hills. (SOURCE: Elan Torbati)
By Joy Benedict
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A jewelry store in California was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery Tuesday, and police are searching for five suspects.

The robbery occurred at about 2 p.m. at Luxury Jewels in Beverly Hills.

The suspects shattered the front windows with sledgehammers and fled the scene with several items from the store, according to Beverly Hills police.

Authorities did not immediately say what was taken or how much it was worth.

Video of the crime was taken by a driver who was passing by.

Some of the suspects were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks. No further description was available.

Copyright 2022 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police cars at the scene of a reported shooting on March 22, 2022.
1 killed in shooting south of Patty Jewett Golf Course
Florence city building.
6 of 7 Florence City Council members resign
From left: Kaydence, Kayla
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing Springs girl, mother
Police at the scene of a fatal crash on Garden of the Gods Road just east of I-25 in Colorado...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Garden of the Gods
The Well is a new food hall coming to Colorado Springs with plans to open late March 2022.
Philanthropic Collective and new food hall collide downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas
Abortion law.
Abortion rights bill passes Colorado Senate, headed for governor’s desk
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration has made a formal determination...
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine