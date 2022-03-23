Silver Key looking for volunteers, donations to help Pikes Peak-area seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local senior advocates are looking for a few good volunteers!

Colorado Springs-based Silver Key Senior Services says the need for volunteers and donations grew exponentially after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and shows no sign of letting up. In 2021 alone, Silver Key delivered more than 51,000 meals.

“Starting way back, a couple years ago, we had a huge increase with folks who are, of course, homebound because of the pandemic and restrictions,” said Derek Wilson of Silver Key. “And then what happened was inflation kicked in and food prices and gas prices and things like that. So, what we have seen now is the need is not going away, it’s growing, so more and more people are requesting the services, which means we need more volunteers, and we need more donations to be able to make sure that this very important vital resource to our most vulnerable, our seniors in the community, receive this friendly visit and this delicious meal each day.”

Wilson elaborated on why this service is so valuable to local seniors.

“We want to ensure that seniors have the ability to age as they choose, healthy and safely. We want to make sure that they can do that with dignity and independence. One of the ways we help do that is through our nutrition service, and part of that is the Meals on Wheels program.”

He went on:

“The tagline for Meals on Wheels is ‘More Than A Meal,’ and we like to think of it that way, too, because our volunteers, as they’re delivering those hot, delicious, nutritious meals -- they’re able to do a safety check, eyes on kind of a welfare check, but also, to have that socialization, have that connection with seniors who aren’t able to get out otherwise, so it makes a big difference to folks. The food is very important, but just as important is the fact that it is more than a meal, and it’s a time to get together to make sure that they’re doing well, and that they have that friendly face. For too many of our seniors, the only person they’re going to see that day, perhaps that week, is our volunteers that’s out there delivering that meal for them.”

This month is March for Meals Month, and this week specifically is Champions Week. There’s no better time than now to consider giving some of your weekly or monthly time to our local seniors! Silver Key has been a pillar in the community for more than 50 years and is always looking for volunteers.

“Give us a call and visit our website and find out how you can invest in the lives of others,” Wilson said.

