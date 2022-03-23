Push for free tuition for foster kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents of foster kids may soon be able to put their children through college tuition free.

There is a bill on the senate floor also known as Higher Education Support for Foster Youth. If passed, this bill will waive undergraduate tuition and fees for any child living in foster care.

11 News spoke with Anthony Tafoya, a father of seven kids. He has five boys and two girls. Tafoya tells 11 News that a high school diploma is just not enough to make it these days with prices continuing to rise and college being so expensive.

Tafoya says his kids want to go to college but are afraid of running out of money for school and having to work while taking classes. He says in his role as a foster parent, he sees most kids dropping out of college after the first year because of financial issues.

“Being foster parents, we know the background of these kids,” said Tafoya. “For us knowing the struggles that they have, it can be life-threatening if they don’t get them corrected and have a way up to help themselves.”

Recruitment and Retention Specialist for Kids Crossing Sarah Bailey tells 11 News the passing of this bill would give foster kids an advantage.

“It would give them the ability to do things in their life that could set their life in a completely different path,” said Bailey. “It would help and get the skills that they need to be able to survive in this world and make a difference.”

Once this bill passes the senate floor, it will move to the house before being sent to Governor Polis’ office.

