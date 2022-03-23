Pueblo Police search for armed robbery suspect
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police need your help identifying a suspect reportedly involved in an armed robbery Saturday night.
Officers say a man went robbed a store at gunpoint near Lake Avenue and Joliet Avenue in Pueblo. The man reportedly asked questions about different items, and after other customers left the business, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money from the register.
A photo of the man can be found at the top of this article.
If you recognize this man, call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).
